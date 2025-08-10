Odisha frames new policy to upkeep bridges

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has decided to conduct a social, economical and technical assessment of bridges in the state to check structural deterioration for timely restoration and maintaining durability of the assets.

The Works department has formulated a new policy with a comprehensive set of guidelines to strengthen the inspection and maintenance of bridges.

The state has more than 5,000 minor, major and mega bridges. The newly-introduced guidelines will help the engineers to inspect all bridges at least once every year. However, bridges located in hilly terrains, prone to effects of landslides and in severe exposure conditions will be inspected twice a year before and after the monsoon.

Bridges will be categorised as minor (less than 60 mtr), major (60 mtr or more), and mega (over 1,000 mtr) for inspection purposes. The process will include routine inspection which will be conducted annually or biannually through visual checks by junior or senior engineers, depending on bridge size to detect early signs of damage. During the principal inspections, detailed structural assessments, including foundation checks, will be conducted.