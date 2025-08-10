Prof Ganeswar Mishra’s contribution to regional literature unique: Writers

BHUBANESWAR: Academician and litterateur Professor Ganeswar Mishra’s writings stood out in the genre of regional novels in eastern India and were unique, opined speakers at a memorial function to mark his 10th death anniversary here on Saturday.

The function was hosted by Sateertha, a socio-cultural organisation founded by Ganeswar Mishra. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Basant Kumar Panda drew parallels between Mishra’s novel ‘Samudrika’ (1964) and Bengali novelist Tarasankara Bandyopadhaya’s ‘Hansuli Banker Upakatha’ (1947) and Hindi writer Phaniswar Nath Renu’s ‘Maila Anchal’ (1954). He highlighted the importance of these three works in the genre of regional novels in India.

He pointed out that ‘Samudrika’ is possibly the only novel based on the Nolias in Puri and highlighted its uniqueness in Odia literature.

Renowned litterateur Dash Benhur observed that Mishra, besides being a novelist and short story writer, had a pioneering role as a feature writer, which is perhaps the most read genre nowadays.

Well-known writer Chirashree Indrasingh reminisced about Mishra’s life and works and said efforts should be made to popularise his writings among the younger generation.

On the occasion, two books, a dramatic adaptation of Mishra’s novel ‘Sakalara Muhan’ by playwright Dayanidhi Tripathy and ‘Yah Dil Ki Suno’, a translation of his select short stories in Hindi by Udayan Supakar, were released.

Poet Saroj Bal and Dr Biraj Mohan Dash were present.