Truck parking poses commuting nightmare in Sambalpur, officials pay no heed

SAMBALPUR: Mindless parking of trucks along service roads in Sambalpur has turned daily commuting into a nightmare. While traffic snarls, rising accidents, and slow movement of emergency vehicles have left residents fuming, especially in the wake of ongoing construction works, the delay in completion of proposed truck terminal has only aggravated the situation.

The Bareipali to Remed stretch has become a hotspot of congestion, with rows of heavy vehicles occupying an entire lane of the service road, leaving no space for two-wheelers or smaller vehicles to pass. The situation is at its worst during the daytime when most people leave for work. With passenger buses diverted on the same route, the problem becomes acute due to the construction of the elevated corridor.

Last week, the regional transport office (RTO) and Bareipali police carried out a joint crackdown on illegal truck parking, collecting Rs 71,500 in fine from 27 vehicles obstructing traffic. E-challans were issued and the stretch cleared, resulting in temporary relief for commuters. However, with enforcement measures not sustained, haphazard parking has returned, once again choking the route.

Residents attribute the problem to the delay behind setting up a proper truck terminal in Sambalpur. With no specific spaces allotted and several garages operating nearby, the service road has become an unauthorised parking spot for heavy vehicles. Though Patrapali, Pandloi and Rasibeda had been earmarked for dedicated terminals, only two have seen progress while one of the proposed terminals, reportedly at Pandloi proposed on over 10 acre land, is yet to take off.

RTO Ramdas Tudu claimed work on the two truck terminals were in their final stages. “It was delayed due to several reasons including rain, but is progressing at a good pace. However, one of the proposals is yet to materialise,” he added.

The other two terminals including Patrapali along the NH-53 and Rasibeda along NH-55 (are being developed over 7.5 acre and 10 acre land respectively, on the city outskirts. The truck terminals will feature a range of amenities, including a garage, toilets, rest shed, restaurant and shops to cater to the needs of the vehicle drivers. Once completed, it will resolve congestion on service lanes to a large extent.

The current problem is compounded by construction of the elevated corridor from Ainthapali to Panchgachhia, where narrowed lanes and piled construction material have made traffic movement chaotic. Residents are demanding immediate and coordinated action by police and transport agencies.