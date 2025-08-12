Heavy vehicles banned on NH-49’s Bangiriposi-Bisoi stretch

BARIPADA: The district magistrate has imposed a ban on heavy vehicle movement on the Bangiriposi ghat section of NH-49 during daytime as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) begins upgradation and four-laning work under the Bangiriposi section towards Bisoi.
An order, issued on August 10, restricted all heavy vehicles from using the nine-kilometre stretch between Bangiriposi and Bisoi, including the Dwarsuni temple area from 10 am to 3 pm daily, effective from August 11. The restriction will remain in force until further notice.
Only small vehicles and emergency services including ambulances, school and college buses, fire tenders and police vehicles are permitted during the restricted hours. These may also use an alternative diversion route via Bisoi-Argalabinda-Shankhabhanga-Joka-Chandanpur-Katara Chhak.
The Bangiriposi and Bisoi police stations have been instructed to coordinate with NHAI and OFDC staff and deploy police personnel.
The traffic restrictions come as relief to residents who have long suffered due to the deteriorating condition of NH-49 which has severely disrupted vehicular movement between Baripada and the sub-divisions of Rairangpur and Karanjia.
The highway stretch, particularly between Dwarsuni Ghat and Bisoi, has become a nightmare for both regular commuters and emergency services. Large potholes, waterlogged patches and scattered stones and gravel have turned this section of the highway into a hazard zone.
Ambulances transporting critical patients from the sub-divisional hospitals in Karanjia and Rairangpur to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Baripada frequently face long delays, putting lives at risk. Public transport services, including buses, are also bearing the brunt.
Previously on January 7, 2024, former union minister of state for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu announced that NHAI would soon undertake repair and expansion work on NH-49 with special focus on the 20 km Dwarsuni Ghat section.
Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushnachandra Mohapatra had also instructed the NHAI project director in Odisha to initiate immediate action. Although stone blasting for road widening was initiated last year, the project has since stalled.