Heavy vehicles banned on NH-49’s Bangiriposi-Bisoi stretch

BARIPADA: The district magistrate has imposed a ban on heavy vehicle movement on the Bangiriposi ghat section of NH-49 during daytime as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) begins upgradation and four-laning work under the Bangiriposi section towards Bisoi.

An order, issued on August 10, restricted all heavy vehicles from using the nine-kilometre stretch between Bangiriposi and Bisoi, including the Dwarsuni temple area from 10 am to 3 pm daily, effective from August 11. The restriction will remain in force until further notice.

Only small vehicles and emergency services including ambulances, school and college buses, fire tenders and police vehicles are permitted during the restricted hours. These may also use an alternative diversion route via Bisoi-Argalabinda-Shankhabhanga-Joka-Chandanpur-Katara Chhak.

The Bangiriposi and Bisoi police stations have been instructed to coordinate with NHAI and OFDC staff and deploy police personnel.

The traffic restrictions come as relief to residents who have long suffered due to the deteriorating condition of NH-49 which has severely disrupted vehicular movement between Baripada and the sub-divisions of Rairangpur and Karanjia.