In a first, family clash reported over new paddy purchase norm in Odisha

BARGARH: A recent family dispute, which escalated into a violent clash in Bargarh district, reportedly over new paddy procurement registration process has seemingly confirmed the very apprehensions the farmers’ bodies had voiced when the rules were first announced.

On August 9, a woman in Kanabar Sahutikra within Barpali police limits suffered a serious head injury after she was allegedly attacked by her father-in-law and brother-in-law following an argument over preparing a paddy card.

According to sources, the victim, Geetanjali Sahu, had apparently insisted on being included in the registration, claiming a share in family’s farmland.

However, her in-laws opposed citing she had no legal share. The verbal altercation soon escalated following which the in-laws attacked Geetanjali with an axe and an iron rod. Geetanjali was rushed to the hospital by her husband and she later lodged a written complaint accusing her in-laws of attempting to kill her.

The incident, meanwhile, has intensified calls to immediately rollback the controversial norms. Few weeks back, the Sanjukta Krushak Sangathan had issued warnings stating that the new family tree requirement for joint landholdings could trigger intra-family tensions. With majority of farmers in the state holding joint pattas, the farmers’ body argued that disputes over ownership verification would not only delay registration but could also strain family relationships and push genuine cultivators out of the procurement system.