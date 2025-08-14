Model mandis in all Odisha districts to end farmers’ paddy sale plight

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant move that would resolve the problems faced by farmers during paddy procurement, the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday approved the proposal for establishment of 38 model mandis across all districts in the first phase.

The state-of-the-art mandis will be designed to provide seamless and efficient platforms for farmers, traders and other stakeholders by integrating all essential marketing activities under one roof, with upgraded infrastructure and digital systems, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja told mediapersons in the post-cabinet briefing.

Ahuja said, the first phase development of mandis will entail a capital cost of Rs 300 crore out of which Rs 150 crore will be mobilised from the resources of regulated market committees (RMCs) under Odisha State Agriculture Marketing (OSAM) Board and Rs 150 crore will be provisioned from state plan scheme. The Cooperation department has already made a provision of Rs 50 crore under this scheme in the current financial year.

The chief secretary said the model mandis will have modern storage space, raised concrete drying platforms, cover sheds, quality testing kiosks, cooling chambers, electronic weigh bridges, bank branches with ATMs, vehicle parking space, farmers’ rest sheds with toilets, separate facilities for women farmers, eateries and canteens, vending zones, retail outlets relevant to the farming community and waste disposal unit.

The existing mandis under the Cooperation department have been revisited in terms of scale and type of marketing operations in paddy and other agriculture produce for setting up need-based quality infrastructure for farmers to address the marketing need of the locality, he added.

The main objective of the scheme is to develop an efficient agri-marketing ecosystem by providing integrated and modern infrastructure, promoting transparency in agricultural trade and facilitating direct market linkages so that farmers can fetch better prices for their produce.

Ahuja said the 38 mandis identified in the first phase after a rigorous groundwork include 14 large, 17 medium and seven small market yards. It has been proposed to establish these mandis within two years time. The Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC) will be the executing agency.

In the next phase, another 62 mandis will be developed and the process of identification has already started, he said.