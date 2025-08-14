Youth held for sharing girl’s nude photos in Odisha

PARADIP: Paradip Lock police on Tuesday arrested a 23-year-old youth for allegedly blackmailing a 17-year-old girl and posting her nude photos on social media.

The accused, Kartik Jena of Nahadia in Kendrapara’s Pattamundai, was working as a cook at a private ITI institute in Paradip where the teenager was a student.

Police sources said the accused developed a relationship with the girl and captured photographs of their intimate moments. He allegedly demanded `5 lakh from the victim and threatened to inform her family members and friends about their relationship. When the teenager refused to comply to his demand, the accused created a fake Instagram account and posted her nude photos. After the photos went viral, she disclosed the matter to her parents. Subsequently, her father lodged a complaint with Paradip Lock police last week.

IIC Rashmi Ranjan Dash said police registered a case and arrested the accused from Vijayawada. He was produced in court on Wednesday.