Illegal morrum mining busted in Mayurbhanj district, vehicles seized

BARIPADA: Betnoti police seized three trucks, a dumper and a JCB machine allegedly involved in illegal transportation of morrum along the Baisinga-Manatri road in Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday night.

The illegal practice was carried out at a morrum quarry site near Agashole for some months.

A police team led by Betnoti SDPO Minati Biswal conducted the raid on the Baisinga-Mantri route, where three vehicles carrying stolen morrum to Balasore were seized.

Police said, the vehicles were engaged in illegal transportation of morrum from Agashole under Badasahi police limits, with a JCB machine and a dumper used for illegal quarrying at the site.

After seizing the vehicles, district mining officials were informed for further verification of documents related to morrum lifting.

“The workers and drivers of the vehicles could not provide satisfactory answers to our questions. We have advised mining officials to either collect the penalty or file a written complaint for a criminal case. Further legal action will be taken,” said the SDPO.

District mining officer Udainath Sahu, who reached the spot with his team said, “Preliminary inquiry revealed that the person who took auction for morrum lifting had permission that was valid only up to July 27, 2025, but he did not lift morrum as per the auction terms. Further investigation is underway.”