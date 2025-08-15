Teacher's suicide followed by wife's mysterious death in Keonjhar

KEONJHAR: A day after a 50-year-old teacher committed suicide at his residence, the body of his wife was recovered from an under construction house in Ramla under Champua NAC of Champua police limits in Keonjhar district on Thursday.

Brundaban Mahanta, the teacher, had committed suicide by hanging himself in his house at Birikuan under Baria police limits on Wednesday.

Police recovered his body and sent it to Champua sub-divsional hospital for postmortem. It was later handed over to the bereaved family. A case of un-natural death was registered in this regard.

Around the time of Brundaban’s death, his wife Manjula (40) was also missing. She had last gone to her workplace on Tuesday and her mobile remained switched off since then. Police launched a search only to recover her body from an under construction house on the day.

The timing of the couple’s deaths has come as surprising.

The couple was married since 22 years and have two sons. In the last few months, their relationship had begun to sour. Brundaban was living with his two sons at Birikuan while his wife was staying in a rented house in Champua.

Brundaban worked as a teacher at Padua higher secondary school and his wife was working at Banka high school in Champua.

Champua SDPO Rashmi Ranjan Sahu, IIC Ramakant Muduli, SI Himanshu Shekhar Pradhan, magistrate Pratyaaksha Priyadarshini and a scientific team are investigating the incident.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)