Chhatrapur IIC suspended for indiscipline, SI held for raping home guard’s wife

BERHAMPUR: DGP YB Khurania on Saturday suspended the Chhatrapur IIC in Ganjam district on charges of misconduct and indiscipline while a sub-inspector (SI) of Kotgarh police station in Kandhamal was arrested for allegedly raping the wife of a home guard.

According to a notification issued by the state police headquarters, IIC of Chhatrapur police station Debashish Mohanty was placed under suspension for indiscipline and poor conduct. During the suspension period, Mohanty will be under the disciplinary control of the IG, Southern Range at Berhampur. He will draw subsistence and dearness allowances as per Rule 90 of the Odisha Service Code.

The action was taken against Mohanty in exercise of the power conferred under Rule 840 of the Police Manual Rules, 1940. The Chamakhandi IIC has been given additional charge of Chhatrapur police station.

Ganjam SP Subhendu Patra said Mohanty was suspended for not obeying instructions of senior officers and addressing public grievances besides poor station management. He was also misbehaving with the public, Patra added.

Similarly, SI of Kotgarh police station Smruti Sagar Samal was arrested on charges of raping a home guard’s wife. Sources said during his stint at Gochhapada police station, Samal allegedly raped the home guard’s wife several times. He allegedly forced her to keep physical relationship with him by threatening to implicate her husband in false cases.

After the victim lodged a complaint with Kotgarh police, IIC Chiranibi Nayak arrested Samal. The accused SI was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.