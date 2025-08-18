500 traffic wardens to be appointed in five districts witnessing rise in road accidents in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police is set to appoint 500 traffic wardens in five districts of Khurda, Ganjam, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh to strengthen traffic management and prevent road accidents.

Traffic wardens will be civilians who will assist police to regulate traffic and check violations like illegal parking of vehicles on the highways and other places.

In a meeting held on Saturday to discuss measures to reduce road accidents and fatalities arising out of them, director general of police (DGP) YB Khurania asked the SPs of the five districts to complete the recruitment drive by December 1 this year.

Khurania directed to strengthen patrolling on the highways and enhance CCTV surveillance to check traffic violations in various parts of the state. Besides this, he asked the authorities to carry out awareness campaigns on road safety in schools, colleges and rural areas.

The DGP warned that stringent action will be initiated against the traffic violators, including those found to be driving under the influence of alcohol and riding two-wheelers without wearing helmets.

He also instructed the police and Transport department officials to identify accident prone areas so that steps like constructing foot over bridges, if needed, can be taken up. Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur and department’s other senior officers along with DIGs, IGs and SPs attended the meeting.