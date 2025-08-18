MSMEs can play major role in Indo-Israel defence coop: Diplomat

BHUBANESWAR: Innovation attaché at Israeli Embassy in India, Maya Sherman, said the two nations are entering a new phase of collaboration, especially in technology transfer and joint development, and MSMEs in states like Odisha can play a pivotal role in this shared ecosystem.

Speaking at the national-level defence seminar titled ‘MSMEs for Nation’s Defence: Procurement and Export Opportunities’ here on Saturday, Sherman emphasised the growing Indo-Israel cooperation in defence technology, research and development, and manufacturing.

The event organised by the Ministry of MSME and Odisha Assembly of Small and Medium Enterprises (OASME) brought together officials, defence experts and industry leaders to explore the Rs 2,000 crore annual business opportunity in India’s defence and aerospace sector, particularly in the context of Odisha’s strategic capabilities and industrial growth.

Director of DRDO’s Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE) Subodha Kumar Nayak, chief manager (IMM project) at HAL-Koraput Subodha Kumar Sahoo and junior works manager at ordnance factory, Badmal Tapan Kumar Jena presented the current landscape of defence procurement, R&D and the strategic importance of MSME participation in indigenous defence production.