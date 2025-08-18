Odisha govt to use AI for drafting legal responses

BHUBANESWAR: Artificial intelligence (AI) will soon assist government departments in drafting responses to judicial petitions in a time-bound manner and deal with the issue of pendency more efficiently.

The Odisha Computer Application Centre has been tasked to develop an ‘AI-based judicial petition response drafting system’ for the purpose. Legal officers working in different government departments currently devote considerable time and effort in drafting and examination of the responses to legal petition, which includes identification of legal issues, review of petition content, referencing of relevant statutory provisions and judicial precedents and preparation of formal replies in adherence to given procedural norms.

“Introduction of an automated system for examination of the petition and generation of initial drafts will aid legal officers significantly in reducing response time and addressing pendency,” an official said.

OCAC sources said the proposed AI drafting system will help in immediate identification of petitions, deadline and procedural requirements. It will also help in generating a first-draft response that will be subject to customisation and lawyer review prior to its filing.

The proposed system will be integrated with the existing internal database of the departments such as digital records, case management systems and legal precedents to automatically fetch factual information and historical data pertaining to the petitions.

The advanced tool will have custom-trained AI models fined tuned to Indian legal documents and judgments. It will provide suggestions for legal arguments, counter-affidavits, and relevant case laws based on the petition’s content and the retrieved data, they added.