Odisha sets foot patrolling target for frontline staff

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has set monthly foot patrol targets for frontline staff and officials across all protected areas in a bid to strengthen forest and wildlife protection.

According to an order issued by the state forest headquarters, each member of the forest protection squad must now cover at least 100 km of foot patrol every month. Other forest staff and officials have been assigned fixed targets based on their rank.

At the divisional level, forest guards and foresters must complete a minimum of 75 km of patrolling, while range officers are required to cover 50 km. The monthly target for an assistant conservator of forest (ACF) has been set at 25 km, for a divisional forest officer (DFO) at 15 km, and for a regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) at 10 km.

Principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) and head of Forest Force (HoFF) Suresh Pant said the minimum targets aim to improve forest protection, prevent illegal activities, and ensure early detection of threats to biodiversity.

“Physical presence of frontline staff would not only deter offenders but also help build rapport with local communities, gather intelligence, and monitor forest health. Patrol activities will be recorded and uploaded on the Odisha Forest Management System (OFMS),” he said.

The department further directed staff to prioritise vulnerable beats and fringe areas, with joint or surprise patrols in high-risk zones. It warned that proxy patrolling on behalf of forest officers would be dealt with seriously. Non-compliance with the prescribed targets without valid justification will also invite strict action, it added.