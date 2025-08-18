Police book ex-minister’s son, daughter for ‘fraud’ in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: Kendrapara Town police on Sunday filed a case against BJD leader Ankit Pratap Jena and his sister Aishwarya Pratap Jena on charges of defrauding Cuttack-based SSB Electricals firm of Rs 48 lakh.

Son of former minister and senior BJD leader Pratap Jena, Ankit had unsuccessfully contested from Mahanga Assembly seat under Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 elections.

Aishwarya is reported to be the managing director and Ankit the ex-managing director of Emphoria Works private limited, which had given work orders to SSB Electricals.

Police said managing directors of SSB Electricals Aravind Tripathy and Ganesh Swain filed a complaint against Aishwarya and Ankit on Saturday alleging that they received work orders from Emphoria Works private limited for supplying electrical equipment and executing related works in Kendrapara town.

SSB Electricals completed the 33 KV and 11 KV underground cable work in Kendrapara town. However, despite repeated reminders, the brother-sister duo’s company refused to pay its due Rs 48 lakh, alleged the complainants.

On the other hand, manager of Emphoria Debashis Das on Sunday filed a counter FIR against Aravind and Ganesh alleging that SSB Electricals obstructed the company’s works in Kendrapara, causing financial losses.

Kendrapara Town IIC Dilip Sahoo said acting on the complaint of Aravind and Ganesh, police registered a case against Ankit and his sister under sections 318 (4), 296 and 3 (5) of BNS. Similarly, basing on the complaint of Emphoria’s manager, a case was registered against Aravind and Ganesh under sections 351 (3), 296 and 3 (5) of BNS. Police are investigating into both the cases, he added.

Contacted, Ankit denied the allegations. “Some persons with an ulterior motive filed a false and frivolous complaint against me and my sister,” he claimed.