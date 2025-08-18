Rashtradeep a shining light in world of Odia journalism: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said Rashtradeep is a shining light in the world of Odia journalism and has kept the flame of nationalism alive.

Attending the 60th anniversary of Rashtradeep, an Odia magazine dedicated to RSS ideology, at Jayadev Bhawan, the chief minister said, “In the current divisive political climate, a voice like Rashtradeep is crucial in keeping the flame of nationalism alive.”

He said the media’s primary role is to create awareness and consciousness in society, and Rashtradeep has been consistently doing so for the past sixty years. The more active the media, the more beneficial it will be for the country and the state.

The chief minister said the media acts as the eyes and ears of society. They should maintain a professional attitude and a sense of responsibility towards society while striving to increase its readership and viewership. He further said that the media reflects what society wants and expects, especially from the government.

The chief minister said that his government is aware of the issues faced by the media and journalists in the state. The government is sensitive to the concerns raised by various journalist organisations and is actively considering ways to address these issues.

Author, thinker and president of India Foundation, a New Delhi based think-tank, Ram Madhav, Rashtradeep president Anup Kumar Bose, Editor Chittaranjan Mahapatra and secretary of Rashtradeep management committee Satyanarayan Mishra, also spoke among others.