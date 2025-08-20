Stage collapses after Guv’s event in Bhadrak

BHADRAK: A major accident was narrowly averted on Monday in Bhadrak after a portion of a temporary stage collapsed just minutes after Governor Haribabu Kambhampati stepped down from it.

No injuries were reported due to the incident. The incident took place during a public meeting at Kadabarang High School ground as sudden heavy rain lashed the area, weakening the structure, official sources said.

Eyewitnesses stated that the rear portion of the stage caved in with a loud crash when several people climbed onto it during the Governor’s exit. The situation was quickly brought under control, a police officer said. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

On stage at the time were Bhadrak collector Dilip Routray, the local MLA, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, and DIG (Eastern Range) Satyajit Naik. Anticipating risk from the downpour, the dignitaries shifted to the nearby Women’s Federation office, where discussions continued.

Minutes later, the stage collapsed. The governor is on a two-day visit to Bhadrak. Earlier in the day, he interacted with a women producers’ group, inspected the industrial park at Kadabarang, and later attended a meeting with local officials and stakeholders at the venue.