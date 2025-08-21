Dharmasala block chairperson resigns ahead of no-trust vote

JAJPUR: Citing personal reasons, Dharmasala block chairperson Pravat Kumar Balabantaray resigned from his post on Wednesday. His resignation comes two days before the scheduled voting on a no-confidence motion against him on August 22.

Brother of former Dharmasala MLA and senior BJD leader Pranab Kumar Balabantaray, Pravat sent his resignation letter to the local block development officer (BDO).

The political tussle in Dharmasala block had intensified after 38 of its members (20 sarpanchs and 18 samiti members) from various panchayats submitted the no-confidence motion against Pravat to Jajpur sub-collector Tapas Ranjan Dehury on August 11. After verifying the signatures, the sub-collector had fixed the date of voting for August 22.

With the two-time Dharmasala block chairperson being the brother of Pranab, the no-confidence motion against him was widely seen as a power struggle between incumbent Dharmasala MLA of BJP Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo and the former legislator.

Sources said Himanshu allegedly lured away 60 panchayat representatives (sarpanchs and samiti members) of the block and kept them at an unknown place outside the state for around five days to keep the flock together. Sensing his imminent defeat due to mass defection, Pravat was forced to resign from the post.

Pravat said he decided to resign for the safety and security of panchayat representatives. He also expressed gratitude to the residents of the block for their support and affection. Pravat was elected Dharmasala block chairperson twice in 2017 and 2022.

Dharmasala BDO Jyotirmaya Kar said he has received the resignation letter of the block chairperson and forwarded it to the Jajpur collector for further necessary action. Dharmasala block has 45 panchayats and 90 body members comprising sarpanchs and samiti members.