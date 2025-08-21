Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi’s wife admitted to SCB for surgery

CUTTACK: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s wife Priyanka Marandi was on Wednesday admitted to SCB medical college and hospital for a minor surgery.

The surgery will be conducted by a 10-member medical team headed by Dr LV Gouri of surgery department. SCBMCH superintendent Dr Gautam Satpathy told mediapersons that all tests for the surgical procedure have been completed. “Preparations for her surgery will start tomorrow after all the test reports are received,” he said.

The CM’s wife had visited SCB on July 23 for a checkup and necessary advice relating to some health problem.

As per the advice, she had undergone MRI test required for diagnosis of her health problem at Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) the same day.