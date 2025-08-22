Bandh seeking 24x7 health services at old DHH disrupts life in Deogarh town

DEOGARH: Normal life came to a grinding halt in Deogarh town on Thursday due to the bandh observed by Zilla Yuva Ekta Manch demanding round-the-clock health services on the old district headquarters hospital (DHH) premises.

The bandh, which began at 6 am, was supported by all political parties, several local organisations and hundreds of local residents. The agitators, including women, youths, political leaders and activists, gathered at Old Traffic square in the morning before moving to Ambedkar square where they staged a blockade on NH-49.

Vehicular movement on the busy Mumbai-Kolkata highway remained paralysed for nearly nine hours as agitators sat on the road, forcing goods-laden trucks to remain stranded on both sides. Bus services also came to a halt, while all shops, markets, schools, colleges, banks and government and private offices remained shut throughout the day. Deogarh MLA Romancha Ranjan Biswal joined the protest while the district bar association extended its support to the bandh.

The protestors alleged that after the DHH was shifted to Nuabhalarei, which is about six km from the town, patients have been facing severe inconvenience due to lack of public transport and poor road lighting. Women, in particular, feel unsafe to visit the new hospital at night. They also pointed out that the seven-storey facility lacks adequate doctors, staff and ancillary amenities, causing hardships to patients and their attendants.

MLA Biswal said, “People of Deogarh cannot be deprived of accessible healthcare. Even after the new DHH becomes fully operational, the government should ensure that the old hospital provides 24x7 emergency services as it is more accessible and convenient for the public.”

Later in the day, senior district officials including the additional SP and sub-collector held discussions with the agitators. Traffic movement was finally restored at around 3 pm after the administration assured the protesters that their concerns would be communicated to the state government. However, markets remained closed for the rest of the day in support of the bandh.

The bandh was part of a series of agitations led by Yuva Ekta Manch. Earlier on August 12, members of the outfit had gheraoed the collector’s office and submitted a memorandum demanding resumption of 24x7 health services at the old hospital.