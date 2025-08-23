BJD bandh over long-pending demands hits life in Rairakhol

SAMBALPUR: Normal life was hit in Rairakhol on Friday as the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) observed bandh demanding immediate resolution of several long-pending issues affecting the sub-division.

The bandh, which began at 6 am, saw hundreds of BJD workers and local residents blocking the National Highway-55 at Bhima Bhoi chowk with posters and banners highlighting their demands.

The major demands included strict implementation guidelines to prevent fly ash, restriction on movement of fly ash-laden trucks through Rairakhol town between 6 am and 12 pm and 3 pm and 8 pm, early completion of the under-construction NH-55 and connecting nearby villages with bypass routes through the elephant corridor.

This apart, the agitators sought repair of the elephant corridor bypass road, construction of underpasses at key junctions such as Sadhumunda, Charbati chowk and Charmal chowk besides toll exemption for Rairakhol residents at Kadaligad, Hatibari and Bamra gates.

Rairakhol MLA Prasanna Acharya said NH-55 has virtually turned into a death trap, with frequent accidents claiming innocent lives. The incomplete construction work and lack of proper drainage, underpasses and bypass routes have made commuting on the NH a nightmare. “On top of that, the unchecked movement of fly ash-laden trucks has worsened pollution and traffic congestion. The absence of basic infrastructure is crippling the daily lives of Rairakhol residents, and we cannot remain silent spectators anymore,” he said.