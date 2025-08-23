CM Mohan Charan Majhi lays foundation stone for new Cuttack collectorate

CUTTACK: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday laid foundation stone for construction of new office of Cuttack collector at CDA-Sector-2 in Bidanasi Mouza.

Addressing mediapersons after laying the foundation stone, the chief minister said, “The new collectorate will add a new chapter in the administrative development of the district. It will definitely prove to be a milestone in providing efficient, clean and citizen-friendly services, besides facilitating more space for Orissa High Court. With the completion of the new building, people will be able to get all government services at one place.”

The proposed five-storey building will be constructed on 5.70 acres of land at an estimated cost of Rs 94.46 crore. The new office building will be built with all the modern infrastructure, housing various departments, a library, a conference hall, a cafeteria, an auditorium with a seating capacity of 200 people.

An environment-friendly surrounding will be ensured by planting various trees around it with sufficient space for parking. In the next phase, the Sadar tehsil Office, the office of the deputy registrar, board of revenue and office of the RDC, central division, will also be built here.

Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari, Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, collector Dattatray Bhausaheb Shinde and MLAs of Barabati-Cuttack, Choudwar-Cuttack, Sadar, Banki, Mahanga, Badamba were present on this occasion.

The chief minister also took part in the diamond jubilee celebrations of Kamalakant Government High School in Cuttack. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Our government is committed to reform the field of education and making sincere efforts in the direction. A record amount of more than `31,000 crore has been allocated for primary education in the budget.”

The chief minister said in a bid to provide top quality education at the grassroots, the government is setting up Godavarish Mishra Model schools in every panchayat of the state. The ‘Nipun Odisha’ mission is also being implemented to enhance the basic education of children.

The chief minister, who released the diamond jubilee souvenir, also announced an assistance of Rs 1 crore for construction of the Diamond Jubilee Hall of Kamalakant High School. He also announced that the school will be included in the PM-Shri Yojana soon.