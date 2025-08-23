Students in Odisha create life-like chocolate portrait of PM Modi

BHUBANESWAR: Students of Club Chocolate, a Bhubaneswar-based patisserie school, have sculpted a life-like replica of Prime Minister Narendra Modi entirely in chocolate, highlighting some of his significant government schemes ahead of his birthday in September.

The students claimed this is the first chocolate sculpture of the Prime Minister. The impressive three-foot by three-foot portrait has been made using 70 kg of chocolate, including 15 kg of white chocolate and 55 kg of dark chocolate.

A team of 15 diploma students from the school were involved in making the sculpture, which took a week to complete. The project was led by chef Rakesh Sahu and faculty member Ranjan Parida and was finished on Friday.

The students have also showcased government initiatives such as Ujwala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, Operation Sindoor, Digital India, as well as achievements of ISRO within the sculpture.

Speaking about the creation, the students, who excel in chocolate art and chocolate sculpting, said, "The portrait is our gift to the Prime Minister ahead of his birthday." Although they have approached the Prime Minister's office to send him the sculpture, there has been no response yet.