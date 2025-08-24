5-day-long Cottonfab exhibition inaugurated in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Cottonfab-2025, a grand exhibition of silk and cotton, was inaugurated at Unit III Exhibition Ground in the city on Saturday.

Mayor Sulochana Das inaugurated the exhibition organised by Awadh Hathkargha, Hastshilp Evam Gramodyog Samiti. The week-long exhibition and sale, showcasing exclusive silk and cotton fabrics from different states of the country, will continue till August 28.

Organisers said this is the 14th Coffonfab being held in the state capital. Considering the huge response to the exhibition, it has been hosted again this year to cater to the needs of the people in the ensuing festive season.

A total 122 artisans from 12 states have displayed their products in the exhibition. The products including Lucknowi saree and dress material, Gujrati ethnic print kurti, Rajasthani block printed fabric, Punjab Phulkari dress material, Madhya Pradesh Chanderi and Maheswari saree, Tamil Nadu Madurai kurtis and Banaras silk and cotton saree among others.