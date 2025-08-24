CTC-Paradip section gets signal upgrade

BHUBANESWAR: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has successfully commissioned a state-of-the-art automatic signalling system on the 83-km Cuttack-Paradip section of the Talcher-Paradip freight corridor.
The upgrade will reduce headway between trains allowing more services in less time, ensuring smooth operations. It will minimise the risk of error and strengthen both passenger and freight safety.
Railway sources said the automatic signalling system has been equipped with dual multi-section digital axle counters for precise train detection, integrated power supply to ensure uninterrupted operations and data loggers for comprehensive event monitoring.
As many as 19 level crossing gates have been interlocked with the signalling system for safer road-rail integration. The removal of all non-interlocked gates will eliminate potential hazards.