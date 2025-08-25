200 people evacuated to safety in Rourkela amid heavy rainfall

ROURKELA: Flowing close to the danger mark after heavy rainfall in its catchment areas, Brahmani river inundated several low-lying pockets of Rourkela on Sunday, prompting the administration to evacuate 200 people to safety.

Officials said the river started to swell on Saturday night after receiving floodwaters from its tributaries Sankh and Koel. By Sunday morning, floodwater entered Balughat, Palpalbasti, Sardarbasti and New Basti, submerging several houses.

ADM and Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) commissioner Dheenah Dastageer along with Panposh subcollector Bijay Nayak and other officials visited the affected areas and reviewed the situation. According to the Water Resources department, the Brahmani touched 177.62 metre at Rourkela at around 11 am, crossing the warning level of 177.51 metre. By noon, the river receded slightly to 177.50 metre. With the danger mark at 178.42 metre, authorities are maintaining strict vigil. The rise in water level was attributed to the release of floodwater from Rourkela Steel Plant’s Mandira dam into Sankh river, coupled with the swelling of Koel river.