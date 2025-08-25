BCCM convocation 2025: Embrace emerging tech, says AICTE chairman to youngsters

BHUBANESWAR: Youngsters should embrace emerging technologies and innovation, and focus on developing problem-solving skills to serve the society, opined AICTE chairman Prof TG Sitharam. Addressing the Convocation 2025 of Bhawan’s Centre of Communication and Management (BCCM), Bhubaneswar, a leading business school under the aegis of Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB) here, Sitharam stressed the value of critical thinking in preparing graduates for a rapidly- changing world. Congratulating the graduating students on the occasion, he said lifelong learning, upskilling, embracing artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies are keys for the youths in their future journey.

“They should also focus on innovation and problem-solving skills to serve the humanity and society,” Sitharam underlined. He further highlighted the dedication of parents and teachers, the evolving nature of the ‘Amrit Kaal’ (golden era) in India and the value of critical thinking in preparing graduates for a rapidly-changing world. BPUT vice-chancellor Prof Amiya Kumar Rath emphasised on keeping pace with technological advancements and pursuing innovation through research and development to think beyond boundaries.

As many as 52 gold medals were awarded to meritorious students during the event. The prestigious ‘Bhavan’s Samman Odisha - 2025’ was also conferred on eminent personalities including BPUT V-C Prof Rath, group president of Strategic HR at Reliance Industries Ltd Bijay Sahoo, Prameya Group editor Gopal Krishna Mohapatra, National Alliance of Women, Odisha convener Pramila Swain, Odisha Maritime Institute director Sunil Kumar Patnaik and Lt Col PK Sahu.

BCCM chairman Lt Gen JK Mohanty conferred the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) to successful students of 2021-23, 2024-25 and 2023-25 batches. Vice-chairman of BCCM Damodar Acharya, senior director-cum-dean academics Prof Sujata Mangaraj and BCCM treasurer and secretary PK Pattanayak also spoke.