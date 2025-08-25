Lanjigarh farmers increase crop yield using SRI technology

BHUBANESWAR: The System of Rice Intensification (SRI) technique promoted by Vedanta Aluminium through ‘Project Sangam’, an integrated watershed and livelihood development initiative, in Lanjigarh area of Kalahandi, has demonstrated 25 per cent increase in crop yields. Officials of Vedanta Lanjigarh said apart from enhanced crop yields, it has also demonstrated a 30 per cent reduction in input costs and substantial increase in farmers’ income. More than 60 farmers have adopted the SRI method across 64.2 acre of farmland in the region.

“Kalahandi district was once a region plagued by drought and famine. However, due to Vedanta’s initiatives in the field of agriculture and sustainable livelihoods, farmers are now seeing an increase in their yield and income,” Vedanta officials said. They said the results have been promising as crop yields have increased from 18-20 quintal per acre to 22.5-25 quintal per acre, marking a 25 per cent improvement. At the same time, the input costs have reduced by 30 per cent, falling from Rs 10,000-Rs 12,000 per acre to Rs 7,000-Rs 9,000 per acre.