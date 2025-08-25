Odisha government to spend Rs 150 crore for clean air programme in five years

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has planned to spend Rs 150 crore under the new State Clean Air Programme (SCAP) and strive to achieve at least 40 per cent reduction in pollution level in urban areas in the next five years.

The details in this regard were discussed during the 10th meeting of the state Air Quality Monitoring Committee (AQMC) on Saturday. Chairing the AQMC meeting, ACS Forest Satyabrata Sahu reviewed the details of the SCAP, state’s own clean air programme, launched by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on June 5.

The state government has included 12 cities and towns - Sambalpur, Berhampur, Puri, Paradip, Keonjhar, Joda, Barbil, Bonai, Rajgangpur, Jharsuguda, Brajarajnagar and Belpahar - in this programme in the first phase.

The meeting was informed that fund of Rs 150 crore will be spent for the programme in the next five years in which efforts will be made to bring down the levels of PM10 and PM2.5, the most prominent pollutants in air, by around 40 per cent in these cities.