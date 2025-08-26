Forest beats to be stratified for effective management of jumbo habitats in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Amid rising human-elephant conflict in Odisha, the state government has decided to launch a stratification exercise to categorise forest beats as per the quality of their habitats, for targeted conservation and improved management of wildlife.

The exercise will be a part of the state Forest, Environment and Climate Change department’s Comprehensive Action Plan (CAP), prepared in 2022 to mitigate conflict and promote coexistence. Under the exercise, the beats will be assessed and categorised as good, medium and poor elephant habitats based on forage, water and cover, and disturbance.

Beats that are completely intact habitats for the elephants will also be identified, informed chief conservator of forests (wildlife) Manoj V Nair. He said the parameters for determination of the habitat quality will also include the number of elephants within a beat, the volume of crop depredation and human deaths in conflict, etc.

Nair said such categorisation will help in more targeted interventions and optimised deployment of forest manpower in habitat management.