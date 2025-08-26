Inter-state motorcycle theft racket: Eight arrested, 31 stolen bikes recovered

BARGARH : Bargarh police busted an inter-state motorcycle theft racket operating across Odisha and Chhattisgarh, leading to the arrest of eight persons and recovery of 31 stolen bikes on Monday.

The accused are Pradeep Bhoi (32) and Mayaram Soni (24) of Paikmal, Jagadish Dunguri (29), Rabindra Suna (23) and Manohar (35) of Ambabhona besides Manish Shrivash (45), Mahendra Baisnav (30) and Lukeswar Patel (34) of Chhattisgarh.

Briefing mediapersons here, SP Prahalad Sahai Meena said one Purna Chandra Patel (32) of Kapati village under Jharbandh police limits had filed a complaint alleging that his bike was stolen from outside his house in the night of August 12.

Basing on the complaint, Jharbandh police registered a case and recovered the stolen bike from accused Pradeep and Lukeswar. During interrogation, the duo revealed that they were part of an inter-state gang involved in stealing motorcycles. Acting on the lead, a special police team was dispatched to multiple locations in Chhattisgarh and Ambabhona area of Bargarh. The operation led to the arrest of other accused and recovery of 31 stolen motorcycles.

Meena said accused Manish and Mahendra were the mastermind of the racket. The accused are linked to several other criminal cases. Further arrests and recovery of more stolen motorcycles are likely to follow in the case.