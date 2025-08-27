Bound by historical ties, Odisha & Sri Lanka can join hands for regional prosperity: CM Majhi

Recalling maritime heritage of both the lands, Majhi said that in ancient times, Kalinga’s sailors travelled to Sri Lanka carrying rice, horses and elephants and returned with pearls and silver. Even today, Odisha celebrates this history through the Balijatra festival in Cuttack. Last year, the state was very happy to have Sri Lankan envoys joining the celebrations, he said.

Majhi expressed hope that cooperation between Odisha and Sri Lanka can grow in many areas, especially in tourism, culture, education, sports and industry.

“The disaster preparedness of Odisha is regarded as among the best and we have consistently saved countless lives during cyclones. We should learn from each other’s experiences and create new opportunities for our people,” the CM said and conveyed his greetings to the Sri Lankan President and prime minister.

Additional chief secretary, I&PR Hemant Sharma said Odisha aims to achieve a 500-billion-dollar economy by 2036 when it will celebrate 100 years as a linguistic state. “Odisha has been making significant progress on industrial front and there is huge scope in trade and industry. We can have a meaningful dialogue in the coming days for enhanced trade and cultural relations,” he said.

The Sri Lankan delegation comprising press officers from the office of Sri Lankan Prime Minister, Ministry of External Affairs and Department of Government Information will visit Odisha State Disaster Management Authority, Konark, Dhauli Peace Pagoda, Kalinga Stadium and Chilika Lake during their stay here.