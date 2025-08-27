Odisha CM Majhi launches Ama Shasana for public feedback

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to take administration a step closure to the people, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday launched a feedback platform called ‘Ama Shasana’ for direct engagement with the citizens and to ensure successful implementation of various government schemes and programmes.

Launching a web chatbot on the dedicated official portal - amashasana.odisha.gov.in and a WhatsApp chatbot 7400221903, an AI-powered modern feedback system for textual and internet conversation with the public and a toll-free helpline number 14471 for direct conversation, the chief minister said this initiatives aim to bridge the gap between the government and citizens, fostering transparency and accountability in governance.

“Providing multiple channels for feedback, the government seeks to ensure that people’s voices are heard and their concerns addressed, ultimately leading to more effective governance. Starting from senior administrative officials to the chief minister, the government will be accessible to the citizens through these platforms,” the CM added.

He said citizens are the focal point of good governance and no scheme can be successful without the feedback of the common people.