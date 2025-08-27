Odisha opens Aahar Centre at State Library

Considering the subsidised prices of food at the centre, it would be of huge help for the poor students who visit the library for their studies on a daily basis, the minister said. Like other Aahar Centres in the city, this facility too will offer rice, dalma and khata (a sour dish) at just Rs 5 per plate.

Mayor Sulochana Das said the Aahar Centre will be managed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation. With the opening of this centre, the city now has 14 Aahar Kendras. Together, these food centres provide meals to around 14,000 people on a daily basis, BMC officials said.

Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj and other dignitaries were present.