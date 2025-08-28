Odisha to build 8.5K km roads under PMGSY, says minister Rabi Narayan Naik

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has set a target to construct 8,500 km of all-weather rural roads under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV (PMGSY-IV) and 200 bridges under Setu Bandhan Yojana in the current financial year, informed Rural Development minister Rabi Narayan Naik on Wednesday.

Speaking to mediapersons, Naik said the government has sufficient funds for the rural road project and the priority is to connect all habitations with all-weather roads. "The state government has made a budgetary provision of Rs 1,700 crore for PMGSY road, Rs 200 crore for maintenance of roads and bridges under the central scheme, Rs 3,470 crore for Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana and Rs 2,000 crore for construction of bridges under Setu Bandhan Yojana," he added.

The minister further informed that the Centre has given the flexibility under PMGSY-IV to provide pucca roads to habitations with less than 100 population but situated 100-150 metre away from the revenue villages covered under the scheme.