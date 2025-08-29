Land allotted three years ago, truck terminal project in Odisha's Sundargarh goes nowhere

ROURKELA: The long-pending truck terminal project, later reworked as logistics-cum-fulfilment centre (LFC) near Rourkela three years ago, continues to hang in balance with no visible progress in sight.

The project has been planned on a land parcel of 11.92 acre along the Biju Expressway at Beldihi under Lathikata block in Sundargarh district with private partnership. It envisaged restricting entry of heavy vehicles to the city.

Reliable sources informed that the district administration had roped in the Odisha Carriers & Trade (OCT) as a potential private partner for development of the LFC.

On the application of OCT, the state level facilitation cell (SLFC) of IPICOL in its 184th meeting on June 26, 2020, accepted the proposal, following which it recommended allotment of the land parcel to OCT. The district administration later leased out the land to OCT in April 2022.

Initially, work for erection of perimeter wall was taken up, but after that no progress was seen. For unexplained reasons the project execution has got delayed, sources said. Promoter of OCT Anup Gupta was not available for comment.

A section of the local stakeholders apprehend the continuing delay in execution may eventually lead to dilute the project.