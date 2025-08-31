Odisha govt enhances Shishu Bhavan bed strength to 846

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant move, the state government on Saturday enhanced the bed strength of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (SVPPGIP), Cuttack to 846 for catering to the growing need of ailing children being referred from different districts and neighbouring states.

The Health and Family Welfare department has sanctioned 569 beds and 59 new faculty and doctor posts in different categories. Popularly known as Shishu Bhavan, the premier paediatric hospital now runs with only 277 beds and 54 faculty members and doctors.

Health and Family Welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling said there was a long standing demand to increase the number of beds and posts of doctors to meet the growing need of healthcare at the hospital.

“Required number of beds and faculty members have been sanctioned. The recruitment to the posts will be made soon,” he said.