Odisha police step up counter-terror security for India-South Africa T20 at Barabati Stadium

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate police on Friday said they are leaving nothing to chance in terms of security arrangements for the T20 International match between India and South Africa at Barabati Stadium on December 9. The heightened alert follows the blast near Red Fort in Delhi last month.

Police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said counter-terrorism measures have been activated in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack for the match, which will draw thousands of people from all over the state and outside to watch the cricket stars at play.

Singh said the Special Tactical Unit (STU), a highly-trained counter-terrorism and rapid response force of Odisha Police, and bomb disposal squads have been mobilised for the match and its preceding days when the teams arrive in the state. The Twin City will also be kept under intensified drone surveillance.

While some players arrived in Bhubaneswar on the day, others are expected to reach here on Saturday. The players will stay at a hotel in Bhubaneswar and take part in practice sessions at Barabati Stadium.

About 22 platoons of police force and 111 officers have been deployed in Bhubaneswar and 57 platoons in Cuttack. Security personnel will also be deployed on the routes connecting the Twin City.