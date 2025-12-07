Girl abducted from Odisha traced to West Bengal: Police

JAGATSINGHPUR: A minor girl, who was kidnapped from Kaduapada village under Jagatsinghpur police limits on Tuesday, was traced to West Bengal’s Murshidabad on Saturday.

According to sources, the 16-year-old girl, a Plus II first-year student of Gadibrahma Women’s College, Kaduapada, left home for college on Tuesday, but did not return. Her family contacted the college principal, who informed them that she had not attended classes that day.

The victim’s family launched a search operation, but couldn’t trace her. However, they reportedly learnt that the girl had been abducted on her way to college by a man identified as Sohel SK, of Akheriganja in Murshidabad, who worked as a mason in the locality. Her father later lodged a complaint. The accused had reportedly issued threats to the girl and her family earlier.

Jagatsinghpur SI Brahmananda Panda said a police team has been dispatched to Murshidabad to rescue the girl.