Special flights to fly India-SA players to Bhubaneswar amid Indigo chaos

BHUBANESWAR: IndiGo cancellations, which has left thousands stranded and frustrated at terminals in several cities, has not even spared the cricketers with India and South Africa players being compelled to fly by other airlines or charter flights to arrive in Bhubaneswar for their T20 match at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on December 9.

Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) sources said amid flight disruptions, some players like Hardik Pandya travelled to Bhubaneswar by Air India flights on Saturday night and those who played the ODI in Visakhapatnam will be brought in a special flight on Sunday.

“Akasa Air’s Boeing aircraft that operates between Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar will reach here on Sunday morning. It is expected to make two trips to Visakhapatnam for the officials’ and players’ journey to Bhubaneswar,” said BPIA sources.

Most of the players are expected to arrive here within 24 hours and then participate in the practice sessions at Barabati Stadium.

Amid widespread disruptions, several flights were cancelled and delayed at BPIA on the day. “Till the evening, 10 departures and seven arrivals were cancelled and most of the IndiGo flights were delayed,” said BPIA director Prasanna Pradhan.