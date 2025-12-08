CM Majhi lays foundation for Rs 313-cr Maa Tarini temple redevelopment in Keonjhar's Ghatagaon

BHUBANESWAR/KEONJHAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the integrated development of Maa Tarini temple at Ghatagaon in Keonjhar district. The project, estimated to cost around Rs 313 crore, is expected to completed within a year.

Expressing his emotional fulfilment during a public meeting at Ghatagaon Mini Stadium, the chief minister said his 18-month-old vision was finally materialising. He emphasised the government’s commitment to transform the shrine into a world-class religious and tourist destination, further stating that fund will never be a constraint.

“Around Rs 313 crore has been allocated for the temple’s beautification and peripheral development and it will be utilised within a year, ensuring all pilgrim facilities are available in the area,” Majhi said. He directed the district collector to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) and the Works department to ensure the identified projects are completed in time.

The development project, spanning 60 acre, includes construction of a 216-bed pilgrim rest house, tourist centre, auditorium, food plaza, watch tower, market complex, a 500-seater dining hall and other facilities. It also involves road improvement, parking and beautification of four ponds.