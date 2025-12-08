CM Majhi lays foundation for Rs 313-cr Maa Tarini temple redevelopment in Keonjhar's Ghatagaon

BHUBANESWAR/KEONJHAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the integrated development of Maa Tarini temple at Ghatagaon in Keonjhar district. The project, estimated to cost around Rs 313 crore, is expected to completed within a year.
Expressing his emotional fulfilment during a public meeting at Ghatagaon Mini Stadium, the chief minister said his 18-month-old vision was finally materialising. He emphasised the government’s commitment to transform the shrine into a world-class religious and tourist destination, further stating that fund will never be a constraint.
“Around Rs 313 crore has been allocated for the temple’s beautification and peripheral development and it will be utilised within a year, ensuring all pilgrim facilities are available in the area,” Majhi said. He directed the district collector to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) and the Works department to ensure the identified projects are completed in time.
The development project, spanning 60 acre, includes construction of a 216-bed pilgrim rest house, tourist centre, auditorium, food plaza, watch tower, market complex, a 500-seater dining hall and other facilities. It also involves road improvement, parking and beautification of four ponds.
The chief minister said the previous government provided Rs 50 crore allocation for the temple corridor project which was too small an amount for the purpose. “After assuming office, our government contributed another Rs 50 crore for the shrine’s development,” he added.
Announcing that the foundation stone for the proposed mega steel project in Keonjhar will be laid soon, Majhi further asserted that the mineral-rich district will be a steel hub like Rourkela and Jajpur. “The state government has decided to develop six-lane roads connecting industrial and mining areas. A ring road will be built in Barbil,” he said adding, several economic zones including Kendujhar-Barbil-Joda region will be developed in the coming days.
He further informed that several other development projects are under construction in the district and will be dedicated to the people soon. “The district has a massive fund of Rs 35,000 crore from all sources including DMF and OMBADC and this amount will be utilised for development,” Majhi added.
On his arrival at Ghatagaon, the chief minister was welcomed with a road show from RC Primary School to Maa Tarini temple.
State BJP president Manmohan Samal, ministers Prithiviraj Harichandan, Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia, Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, MPs Ananta Nayak, Abhimanyu Sethi, Rabi Narayan Behera, and several MLAs attended the event.