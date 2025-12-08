Home-born children in Cuttack face delays as district administration stalls birth certificate issuance

CUTTACK: Sixteen-year-old Rina Behera of Chhatra Bazaar Behera Sahi is studying in college. However, she does not have a birth certificate yet. Though seven months have passed since her parents had filed a miscellaneous case at the Cuttack Sadar sub-collector’s office for generation of her birth certificate, they have not yet received any response in this regard.

Purnima Sahoo of Mangala Sahi under Nuapada RI circle is also sailing in the same boat as the authorities concerned are yet to provide the birth certificate of her 8-year-old daughter Shradha Singh.

Like Rina and Shradha, several home-born children in different slums of Cuttack city are yet to receive their birth certificates, thanks to the alleged apathy of the district administration in conducting proper survey in this regard.

As per norms, parents of children who are born at home, are required to inform the same to the local auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) or ASHA worker within 21 days of their birth for generation of birth certificate. However, most of them fail to do so either due to lack of awareness or illiteracy.