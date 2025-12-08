Odisha Farmers’ outfit threatens statewide protest over slow paddy procurement

BARGARH: Peeved over the paddy procurement process remaining largely paralysed even after eight days of its commencement, the Jay Kisan Andolan (JKA) in Bargarh district has threatened to stage statewide protest if the issue is not resolved.

During a meeting held by JKA at Samata Bhawan on Sunday, members of the outfit said that paddy procurement in the district began around eight days ago, but it is yet to gain pace leaving thousands of farmers in distress. This apart, millers have reportedly refrained from attending the mandis and most cultivators are yet to receive tokens.

Convenor of the Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti Lingraj, who attended the meeting, warned that the issue would blow up into an farmers’ movement if the situation remained unresolved.

The forum criticised both the ruling and Opposition parties for engaging in political confrontation in the ongoing Assembly session instead of finding solutions to the procurement crisis. “This attitude is an insult to the farmers who are anxiously waiting with their produce stacked in mandis without clarity on when it will be sold,” said general secretary of JKA Hara Bania.

Senior leaders including Siba Prasad Pradhan, Arun Kumar Sahu, Bhanjan Barik and Arun Pradhan were present.