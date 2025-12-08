Odisha man missing for 11 years, Mayurbhanj man repatriated from Bangladesh

BARIPADA: A 41-year-old man, who had been missing for over 11 years, was repatriated from Bangladesh and returned home to Jagannathpur village in Badasahi block of Mayurbhanj on Sunday.

The man, Sudam Hembram, of Jagannathpur village, had reportedly crossed the border and entered Bangladesh. However, his family hadn’t lodged a missing complaint with the police. He was traced to Chapai Nawabganj district in Bangladesh recently.

Mayurbhanj SP Varun Guntupalli said that the district police headquarters received information from the Office of the High Commission of India in Dhaka and the collector about Sudam’s tracing on October 28. The authorities requested the Mayurbhanj police to verify his identity.

After confirming his credentials and receiving further communication from the High Commission, police and administrative officials informed Sudam’s family about his whereabouts and advised them to remain prepared for his return.

A team comprising district police and administration officials, along with Sudam’s nephew Subash Hembram and brother-in-law Simandu Hembram, travelled to Haridaspur at the Benapole Land check post in West Bengal on Saturday to receive him. Following completion of formal procedures, Bangladeshi authorities handed Sudam over to the Indian side.

Subash said the family had searched for him years earlier but could not trace him, and no missing complaint was lodged at the police station. The SP confirmed the family had made efforts initially, but discontinued them over time.

Guntupalli said Sudam’s return was made possible due to the joint efforts of the Mayurbhanj district administration, district police, and the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

Family members said they were overjoyed and emotional to see Sudam after 11 years. “We had no idea where he had gone or why he left, especially when there had been no dispute or problem in the family. We never expected to see him again,” they said.