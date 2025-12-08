Odisha primary teachers extend strike, demand written assurance on pay and service benefits

The teachers have claimed that at least 22 states in India have already started paying primary teachers salaries starting from Rs 35,400 or above with a grade pay of Rs 4,200 while Odisha remains at the bottom with just Rs 2,200 as grade pay. They are also seeking consideration of their six years of contractual period in the regular service. The protest has affected teaching in nearly 20,000 primary schools across Odisha, while schools with one teacher being the most affected.

Minister Gond had earlier appealed the teachers to withdraw their stir while assuring that the government has already announced formation of a committee to look into their grievances and take expeditious action.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress and BJD targeted Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for being insensitive towards the teachers’ plight as they have been spending sleepless nights under the open sky. Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Ramachandra Kadam said a delegation from the SME department should have been sent to the dharna site for a discussion and to persuade them to withdraw their agitation. He urged the CM to intervene into the matter to persuade the teachers to end their agitation.

The BJD also criticised the government stating that the CM had committed to the teachers that he will fulfil their demands. BJD spokersperson Lenin Mohanty said he should now stand by his words. “It is heartbreaking to see our teachers out on the streets of the capital on a cold winter night. The BJP might talk big, but it has failed to keep its promises,” he alleged.