Odisha's Koraput in grip of cold wave, normal life affected

JEYPORE: Normal life was affected in Koraput as intense cold wave gripped the district on Monday.

There was a drastic drop in both the day and night temperature with Damanjodi recording the lowest 3.9 degree Celsius. Cold wave conditions prevailed in hilly areas of Pottangi, Semiliguda, Laxmipur, Dasmantpur, Koraput, Lamataput and Nandapur where the night temperature dropped below six degree Celsius.

Similarly, the mercury stood at around nine degree Celsius in the plains of Jeypore, Kotpad, Borigumma, Boipariguda, Narayanpatana, Bandhugaon and Kundra. The temperature plunged below six degree Celsius in Panchpatmali and Deomali areas in the wee hours of the day.

The cold conditions hit normal life as residents confined themselves inside homes after sunset. Vehicular traffic on different state and national highways was affected throughout the day due to intense fog in Koraput, Kakrigumma, Sunki, Sallur, Peta and Govindapali ghat sections .

Sources in the district emergency department said the cold wave and foggy conditions will persist till December 10.