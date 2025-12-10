Cyber fraudsters steal Rs 8.97 lakh from Jeypore cancer patient using malicious WhatsApp link

JEYPORE: Cybercriminals have siphoned off Rs 8.97 lakh from the account of a 47-year-old cancer patient of Jeypore by using a malicious link.

Sadananda Samantaray, a teacher of Turudiput village under Jeypore block, had saved the amount for his cancer treatment. On Sunday evening, he received a WhatsApp message asking him to download an APK file for RTO challan. An unsuspecting Sadananda clicked on the link and reportedly lost all the money from his account in HDFC bank’s Tankua branch.

On Monday, he sent a family member to withdraw money from the bank. To Sadananda’s shock, he was informed that his savings account had zero balance. He promptly alerted the bank officials about the fraud and was told that cybercrooks had withdrawn Rs 8.97 lakh from his account.

Family member Santosh Samantaray said, “Sadananda had saved the money for his cancer surgery which was scheduled for Wednesday. However, the entire amount has been taken away by cybercriminals. We have informed the Koraput Cyber police station about the fraud.”