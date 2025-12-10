Odisha Assembly adjourned sine die 18 days early as winter session wraps with no pending business

BHUBANESWAR: The winter session of the Assembly was adjourned sine die on Tuesday, 18 days ahead of schedule. The session, which started on November 27 with the historic address of President Droupadi Murmu to the members, was to continue till December 31.

However, as there was no official business before it, the Assembly was adjourned. Speaker Surama Padhy announced that the House was adjourned sine die after government chief whip Saroj Kumar Pradhan moved a motion, stating that no major official business was left.

The session was scheduled to function for 29 days, but it could run for only 11 days. The House passed the Appropriation Bill for the supplementary budget of Rs 17,440 crore during the session. Besides, six other bills were passed in the House including those related to the enhancement of the pension of ex-members and salaries of the Speaker, deputy speaker, ministers and MLAs. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who holds the Finance portfolio had presented the supplementary budget on November 28.

The chief minister, deputy leader of the Opposition Prasanna Acharya and leader of the Congress legislature party Ramachandra Kadam thanked all for the smooth functioning of the session.