MGM Group chief felicitates four blind women cricketers from Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The MGM Group on Wednesday felicitated four remarkable women cricketers from Odisha who were part of the Indian women’s blind cricket team that created history by winning the first-ever Women’s T20 Blind World Cup Cricket.

CMD of MGM Group Pankaj Lochan Mohanty presented a cash award of Rs 25,000 each to Phula Saren from Balasore district and Parvati Marndi, Jamuna Rani Tudu and Basanti Hansda from Mayurbhanj district at the company’s corporate office here.

Mohanty congratulated them for their outstanding achievement and commended their perseverance, discipline and inspiring performance on the global stage. He said their success has brought immense pride not only to Odisha but also to the entire nation. “They will be known for their contribution to India’s historic triumph and role models for aspiring sports persons across the state,” he added.

The Indian women’s blind cricket team won the first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind, defeating Nepal by seven wickets in the final held in Colombo recently.