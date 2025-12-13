Tribal students aged 7–12 go missing from Chilataila ashram school in Odisha's Dhenkanal

DHENKANAL: Three tribal students have gone missing from the ashram school at Chilataila under Rasol police limits here since Wednesday (December 10).

Despite a missing persons report filed the next day, police are yet to trace the students who belong to Chilataila Ashram School. One of them is a Class VI student while two others study in Class II. They all hail from Kansaragada village of Bhuban area in Dhenkanal.

According to Rasol IIC BB Mishra, the students took their mid-day meal on Wednesday and participated in sports events on the campus. When the sports hour ended at about 5 pm, all students - except the three - returned to hostel.

The school authorities launched a frantic search but in vain. Later, one of the missing students’ mother came from Bhuban and lodged a report in Rasol police station.

On the basis of the report, a case was registered. In addition, there was a case of negligence against the headmaster of the ashram.

“We have been trying to trace the missing students. Police went to their native village Bhuban and other places to look for them. We are on the job,” said Mishra.